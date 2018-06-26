Sweet potato salad is the best thing since potato salad.

Wait, scratch that, sweet potato salad is the best thing since itself, because this is way better than regular potato salad. Because it tastes just like Southern potato salad, only there’s no harmful lectins, the mayonnaise is made from avocado oil, and no one would be able to tell.

The key ingredient here is: white sweet potatoes. See, orange sweet potatoes often turn mushy when they’re cooked, but white sweet potatoes, such as Hannah sweet potatoes, are similar in consistency to regular potatoes. They’re fluffy and sturdy, as opposed to being velvety and soft; anytime you see a recipe call for a regular potato, swap that boy out with a white sweet potato for a substitution that’s even better than the original.

All in all, this sweet potato salad is:

1-Bowl

Similar to classic, Southern potato salad

Creamy & fluffy

Lightly tangy & infused with dill

Easy to make

Perfect for Summer cook-outs

Go Forth & Devour,

Ryan

Creamy Dill Sweet Potato Salad (Plant Paradox-friendly & Vegan) Avocado mayo dill dressing coats fluffy white sweet potatoes, crunchy celery, and diced onion. Perfect for cookouts & Fourth of July parties! Ingredients 1 1/2 lb Hannah or white sweet potato, diced into bite sized pieces

1/8 large yellow or red onion, finely diced

1 small stalk of celery, finely chopped

2 tsp dill, finely chopped

1/2 c vegan avocado mayonnaise

1 tbsp yellow mustard

1 1/4 tsp salt, divided

1 tsp low-carb sweetener

1 tsp vinegar (red wine, white wine, rice, or apple cider vinegar all work)

pinch of black pepper Directions Bring a large pot of water, plus 1 tsp of salt, to a boil over high heat. Once at a boil, add diced sweet potato (peeled, if desired) and cook until fork tender; 6-9 minutes. While potatoes cook, whisk together mayonnaise, dill, mustard, sweetener, vinegar, pinch of black pepper, and 1/4 tsp salt in a large bowl. Set aside. Drain sweet potatoes into a fine mesh strainer, rinse with cold water, then add strainer to a bowl of heavily iced water. Add cooled sweet potatoes, celery, and onion to mayonnaise mixture. Gently toss/fold everything together until sweet potatoes are evenly coated in dressing. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving, although it’s best after 2 hours. Serve alongside BBQ Tempeh Ribs , Chewy BBQ Jackfruit , or Pressure-Cooked Baked Beans ! Store leftovers in fridge for up to 3 days.

