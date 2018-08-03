Tender chickpeas are browned in sautéed garlic olive oil and mixed into a thick, cheesy sauce with a mustard kick. This meal takes 15 minutes to whip together, making it an easy, protein-packed breakfast for a morning on-the-go.

At the end of July, we sent out an email and asked one of those question things on Instagram pondering what recipes you guys want to see from us in August. Happily, you guys lended us tons of exciting suggestions! Thus, we’ll be covering recipe recommendations submitted by you guys for most of August, and this one is no exception. One such follower, Elaine, had a simple request for us: a breakfast that doesn’t contain eggs but is still packed with protein.

We can do that.

Kim and I aren’t naturally the biggest fan of chickpeas – I mean, they’re just kinda dry, flavorless, and weird on their own, but over the past couple of months, we’ve discovered a few ways to transform chickpeas into something delicious. If you’re wondering “why use them in the first place if you don’t like them??” then I’ve got two answers: 1. Aquafaba 2. Not wanting to waste what’s leftover. That’s it.

This dish disguises the chickpeas by making them fluffy, moist, and intensely flavorful, but I’ll spare the details for the recipe. I hope you guys enjoy this chickpea scramble, it’s:

Packed with protein

Cheesy & savory with a sharp mustard kick

Silky & moist with a tender bite

An easy, 15-minute, 1-pan breakfast

Easily doubled for meal-prep

Vegan, Plant Paradox-friendly, & gluten-free

If you like what your tastebuds are tellin’ ya, leave behind a nice rating, share your thoughts with us in the comments, or show us your creations by tagging @noeggsorham on Instagram.

Go Forth & Devour,

Ryan

1-Pan Cheesy Scrambled Chickpeas (vegan, Plant Paradox-friendly, & gluten-free) Fluffy mashed chickpeas browned in sautéed garlic olive oil, held together with a robust, silky cheese sauce. Ingredients Silky Cheese Sauce 4 oz (1/2 c) full-fat coconut milk

2 tbsps nutritional yeast

1 tsp tapioca or arrowroot starch

1 tsp rice vinegar or lemon juice

1/2 tsp dijon mustard

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp turmeric

1/4 tsp onion powder Toasted Garlic Chickpeas One 15 oz can of chickpeas, drained (use Eden’s Beans for lectin-free)*

3 medium garlic cloves, finely minced

1 1/2 tbsps olive oil or buttery coconut oil

pinch of salt Topping Chives, finely minced

paprika or cayenne (optional) Directions In a personal-sized blender cup or mason jar, shake or blend together all of the Cheese Sauce ingredients until smooth. Set aside for now. Add drained chickpeas to a bowl and mash with a potato masher or a fork until the mixture is mostly smooth with a few whole chickpeas throughout. Heat a medium-large nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Add in olive oil and garlic and allow to cook until the edges of the garlic begin to brown. Add in mashed chickpeas, a medium pinch of salt, and stir/fold with the garlic oil. Once combined, evenly spread chickpeas out across the pan and allow to cook – without stirring – until lightly browned; about 3 minutes. Then, stir around and allow to cook until browned again. Stir in sauce mixture and cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes; the consistency should resemble moist scrambled eggs. Serve with a sprinkle of fresh chives and a dusting of paprika or cayenne if desired. Enjoy while fresh or store leftovers in an airtight container for up to 3 days. Re-heat with a touch of olive oil and splash of water in a pan over medium-high heat until hot. [/recipe-directons] *Eden’s Beans are pressure-cooked in the can thus ridding them of their harmful lectins.

Advertisements