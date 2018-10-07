Happy Sunday! Sorry to interrupt your regular weekly program, but today, we’re getting our spooky party favors on! What’s vibrant green, best with a side of chips, and is typically gone within 5 minutes? Guacamole! This isn’t just the typical guacamole recipe though – anyone can mash up avocados, toss in some salt, and call it guac. This. Is. BETTER.

Hear me out: take a couple of Hass avocados, mix in a handful of diced red onions for savoriness, buttery grilled corn for depth, a large squeeze of lime for tang, and a sprinkle of chili powder for that kick of spice. Among this combination, we had to keep it somewhat traditional by adding freshly chopped cilantro and a dash of sea salt – very important ingredients. Now, how does that sound? Amazing, I know!

In the No Eggs or Ham household, we don’t just stop there. Nooo sir, we take it a step further. We can’t leave you with ONLY guac. I mean yeah, you can hop in your car, drive to your local grocery store, and buy a big ol’ bag of chips, but there’s no fun in that – especially if you’re hosting and/or attending a halloween party and want to step up your party favor game. That’s why we’ve paired this guac with a side of crispy, salted cassava tortilla chips, blackened with food-grade coconut charcoal; made perfectly for dipping!

All in all, with 45 minutes to spare, you can impress your friends with this super easy-to-make Grilled Corn Chili Guac. Oh, and don’t forget to brag about how you made the Goth Tortilla Chips yourself!

Happy Goth-tober,

Kim

Crispy Goth Tortilla Chips w/ Grilled Corn Chili Guac (vegan & gf) Deep fried cassava tortilla chips are paired with bright, loaded guacamole seasoned with chili powder. Ingredients Chips 1 batch cassava tortilla dough

1/2 c sorghum flour

1 tbsp activated coconut charcoal

salt

1/2 gal refined oil for frying Guacamole 2 large ripe hass avocados

1 sweet yellow or white corn on the cob + 1 tbsp vegan butter

1/4 red onion, diced

2 tbsps chopped cilantro

1 tbsp fresh lime juice

1/4 tsp chili powder

large pinch of salt Directions Tortilla Chips: Make one batch of cassava tortilla dough , but replace 1/2 cup of cassava flour with sorghum flour (for added grittiness) and add charcoal into the dry ingredients. Then, instead of separating the dough into three pieces, separate it into six chunks. In between two sheets of parchment paper, roll out each chunk of dough into a thin circle; roll as thin as possible without it breaking. Heat a medium skillet over medium heat. Once hot, plop a tortilla in the pan and cook for 1 minute on each side. Repeat for remaining tortillas. Once all your tortillas are cooked, it’s time to fry them up! In a large dutch oven, heat 1/2 gallon of refined oil to 375° F. While oil heats up, stack up a few tortillas and cut them into 6 equal pieces. Place a handful of chips into the oil and cook for 1 minute and 15 seconds per batch, monitoring the temperature carefully. Use a spider strainer to transfer them to a draining rack, then sprinkle them with a generous pinch of salt. Repeat for remaining chips. Guacamole: Heat a small pan over medium-high heat. Once hot, add in 1 tablespoon of butter and allow it to melt. Add corn and cook until golden brown on each side; about 1 1/2 minutes per side. Allow to cool for a few minutes before cutting. To cut corn, stand it up vertically on a cutting board and cut along the cob thus creating kernels. In a medium mixing bowl, mash avocados with lime juice until creamy with chunks throughout. Add in corn, onion, cilantro, chili powder, heavy pinch of salt, and fold to combine. Taste for seasoning and add more salt if desired. Serve guacamole with goth tortilla chips – or whatever chips you’d like – and enjoy! If saving for later, place a piece of plastic wrap right on top of the guac and keep in fridge for up to 2 days. Store tortilla chips in an airtight bag or container for up to 3 days.

