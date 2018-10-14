Crisp & Flakey Puff Pastry Beignets (vegan)

Disclaimer: these aren’t really beignets. They’re beignet-like things. Things that are equally as delicious – albeit different – and wwwaaayyy easier to make than actual beignets, which are essentially yeast-raised donuts.

These “beignets” are made by cutting pre-made puff pastry dough into 1 ½ x 2 ½ inch rectangles, deep frying them until they’re airy & lightly golden, and sprinkling them with powdered sugar. In this case charcoal powdered sugar, which is nothing more than some activated charcoal mixed with powdered sugar.

Genius level Kanye, I know.

If you’re new to puff pastry then all you really need to know is that it’s layers of dough in-between layers of chilled fat, usually butter or vegetable shortening. Apparently it’s very tedious to make from scratch as the dough has to remain really cold throughout the process. Not to be frightened though, we’re not making our own today, because most super markets carry pre-made, frozen vegan puff pastry – not even because it tastes better than non-vegan puff pastry, simply because vegetable shortening is cheaper than butter!

Vegans: 1

Omnivores: 0

We hope you guys enjoy this little indulgent sweet snack. Fry them up before a potluck, Halloween party, or maybe just because you got a sweet tooth for fair food! These beignets are:

Golden, crisp, flaky, and airy

Lightly sweet, indulgent, and melt-in-your-mouth

Easy to make and takes only 20 minutes

Vegan

If you like what your tastebuds are tellin' ya, leave behind a nice rating, share your thoughts with us in the comments, or show us your creations by tagging @noeggsorham on Instagram.

Puff the Magical Pastry

Flaky & Crisp Puff Pastry Beignets (vegan) Indulgent, melt-in-your-mouth fried puff pastry bites. Ingredients 1 sheet of vegan puff pastry

1/4 c powdered sugar

1 tsp activated charcoal

1/2 gal refined oil for frying Directions Place a sheet of frozen puff pastry on the counter and allow it to thaw until it’s able to unfold without snapping; 20-40 minutes. Heat oil to 375° F in a large, heavy-bottomed pot over high heat. When pastry’s thawed, cut the sheet into vertical strips 2 ½ inches thick. Then, going horizontally, cut the sheet into strips 1 ½ inches thick, thus creating 2 ½ x 1 ½ inch rectangles. Once pastry’s cut, place it on a parchment lined cookie sheet and place it in the freezer for 5 minutes to stiffen up. Make a draining rig by placing a cooling rack on top of a cookie sheet lined with paper towels. Place next to the deep fryer for easy transferring later. Drop a handful of puff pastry rectangles into the oil and cook until they’re lightly golden and puffy, flipping halfway through; 30-45 seconds. Use a spider strainer to transfer to draining rig. Repeat for remaining pastry. Note: Maintain the heat of the oil carefully. If it begins to rise past 375° F, lower or turn off the heat. If it starts to dip below 365° F, turn the heat back up. Whisk together sugar and charcoal in a small bowl. Sift over beignets and serve while fresh! Best within 2 hours; not great if kept for more than 12 hours. *Check the label of your puff pastry to ensure that it’s vegan-friendly, as some brands contain butter. Aussie Bakery and Pepperidge Farm are two brands that sell vegan puff pastry in stores like Ralph’s, Whole Foods, and other major markets.

