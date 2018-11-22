What’s Thanksgiving without carbs? No fun.

What’s Thanksgiving without potatoes? No fun.

What’s Thanksgiving without family drama? Fiction.

Okay, that went down a dark road quick, but it’s true, but the rest still stands true: Thanksgiving needs carbs like chocolate needs vanilla, and we’re serving up a classic with a little twist.

Scalloped potatoes are a classic comfort food: thinly sliced potatoes baked in a thick and cheesy sauce. We’re sticking to that theme, only we’re playing a little game of operation, as we’re replacing whole milk with soy milk, cheese with vegan cheese (big shock there), and yukon gold potatoes with hannah sweet potatoes. The first two substitutions explain themselves, but perhaps the sweet potato needs a bit of explaining.

See, its not that we have anything wrong with regular spuds – well, not any more at least – it’s just that… well… white sweet potatoes are amazing and they hardly get the attention they deserve! Unlike orange sweet potatoes, they’re subtle in sweetness and don’t turn into baby food when they’re cooked. To put it plainly, I’m a PR agent for the white sweet potato industry and I’m here to say that they can do everything regular potatoes can do and MORE.

Anyways, please ignore my white lies and indecipherable humor. This recipe is straight forward in procedure, ingredients, and flavor. It’s a classic! No added bells or whistles necessary. All in all, it’s:

Cheesy, saucy, and tender

Salty, velvety, and laced with white pepper & sweet onion

Easy, 20 minutes of prep time, and only 5 steps!

Vegan & gluten-free

If you like what your tastebuds are tellin’ ya, leave behind a nice rating, share your thoughts with us in the comments, or show us your creations by tagging @noeggsorham on Instagram.

Worry About Carbs Later,

Ryan

5-Step Cheesy Scalloped Hannah Sweet Potatoes (vegan & gf) Thinly sliced hannah sweet potatoes are baked in a thick, cheesy, and sweet white pepper & onion laced sauce. Ingredients 2 lb hannah (white) sweet potatoes, peeled and very thinly sliced*

2 c unsweetened soy milk*

2 c vegan cheese, divided (cheddar works really well here)*

1 tbsp (10 g) tapioca or corn starch

1 tbsp vegan butter, plus more for coating the pan

3/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp ground white pepper

1/2 tsp onion powder

pinch of freshly grated nutmeg (about 1/8 tsp)

paprika Directions Pre-heat oven to 350° F and coat an 8 x 8 inch casserole dish with a thin layer of butter. Evenly lay out sweet potato slices in the dish or arrange them in a pretty pattern, if you like that type of thing. In a mason jar or personal-blender cup, combine one cup of soy milk, tapioca starch, salt, white pepper, onion powder, and nutmeg. Shake or blend until frothy and smooth. Transfer to a medium pot over high heat and add in butter, 1 cup of cheese, and remaining cup of soy milk. Bring mixture to a boil, stirring frequently, then reduce heat to medium and cook until sauce thickens; 2-3 minutes. Pour sauce over potatoes, sprinkle on remaining cheese, dust with a little bit of paprika, and cover with aluminum foil. Bake in oven for 30 minutes, remove the aluminum foil, and bake for another 20-30 minutes or until the potatoes are tender (took us an hour in total). Allow to cool for 10 minutes before serving. Enjoy while warm or wrap back up with aluminum foil, store in fridge, and reheat in a 400° F oven until heated through. *The potatoes should be about 1/8 inch thick. You can use a mandolin or simply a sharp chef’s knife, which is what we used. *Soy milk with only 2 ingredients – soy beans and water – works wonderfully here! *As far cheese goes, cheddar shreds by Daiya bring great flavor, color, and texture. Plus, one bag is just enough for this recipe!

