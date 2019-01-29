Meet Chocolate Rolls, Cinnamon Rolls upstate cousin who likes fancy dinner parties and petite glasses of champagne. Like cinnamon rolls, however, chocolate rolls are comprised of soft & airy dough, sweet & buttery filling, and finger lickin’ glaze. If you’ve made one, making the other will be a breeze. If you’ve haven’t made either, we’ll give you an easy introduction into the world of rolled doughs. Being that chocolate rolls are a close relative of cinnamon rolls, we based this recipe off our Perfect Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls, which are soft, melt-in-your-mouth, buttery, sweet, and well, perfect. The main alterations we made this time, aside from the obvious filling difference, was to remove the pumpkin while keeping the dough moist and cut down on rise time—our original recipe featured an overnight rise in the fridge as well as a water-proof the next day, so we wanted to see if we could still achieve a soft, airy, and light texture without all the extra time. The answer is a happy yes! Indulgent desserts in one fourth the time? Hell yeah!

The base of these rolls is a simple brioche dough, conditioned with soy milk, molasses, and butter to maintain a moist and refined texture. The center is crafted by melting semisweet chocolate together with butter until velvety and whisking in powdered sugar to create a thick, spreadable paste. Lastly, the glaze is an easy, 3-ingredient mixture whipped up in a matter of one minute.

When it comes to flavor, every ingredient is here to deepen, highlight, and accent chocolate; molasses & espresso powder add depth, orange highlights its subtle fruitiness, and vanilla accents its tropical notes. Each ingredient boosts chocolate’s glamorous shine.

Vanilla Molasses Rolls with Gooey Chocolate Filling & Zesty Orange Glaze (vegan) Soft & light dough rolled up with buttery chocolate spread, topped with a citrusy glaze that accents the chocolate's subtle fruitiness. Ingredients Dough About 420 grams (3 ½ c) all-purpose flour

8 oz (1 cup) soy milk

56 g (¼ c) Melt vegan butter

2 tbsps powdered sugar

2 tbsps molasses

1 tbsp vanilla extract

2 tsps instant yeast*

1/2 tsp salt

2 tbsps melted butter for topping Filling 6 ounces chopped semisweet chocolate

84 g (6 tbsps) Melt vegan butter

15 g (3 tbsps) cocoa powder

6 g (1 tbsp) espresso powder

60 g (½ cup) powdered sugar Frosting About 120 g (1 cup) powdered sugar

2 tbsps fresh orange juice

½ tsp finely grated orange zest Directions Dough: Combine soy milk, butter, molasses, and vanilla in a small pot over low heat. Warm, stirring frequently, until temperature reaches 115° F and butter just melts. Whisk together flour, powdered sugar, yeast, and salt in the bowl of stand-up mixer. Pour in soy milk mixture and use dough hook to combine over low speed. Once flour’s moistened, boost speed to medium and knead until dough is smooth & clings to the hook; about 1 minute. The dough should be very moist, but not so much so that it sticks to your fingers. If the dough sticks to the bottom of the bowl, add enough flour for it to firm up enough to cling to the hook. If the dough’s too stiff, add a touch of soy milk to loosen. Remove dough from the hook, form into a ball, lightly grease bowl of your stand-up mixer, place back in bowl, cover with plastic wrap or tea towel, and stash in a warm place until it’s doubled in size; about 1 hour. Filling: While dough rises, combine chocolate, butter, cocoa powder, and espresso powder in a heat-resistant bowl. Place on top of a pot that has about 2 cups of water in it (forming a double-broiler), turn heat to medium, and gently stir until chocolate’s smooth & melted; if it starts melting too fast, reduce heat to low. Remove from heat, sift in 1/4 of the powdered sugar, and whisk until smooth. Repeat until all of powdered sugar’s incorporated. Should form a thick but spreadable paste. Remove plastic wrap from dough and press down to remove air. Lightly dust a section of your counter with flour, plop dough down in the middle, and dust with more flour. Roll dough into a rectangle roughly 20 inches wide and 14 inches long . Once you get close to the size you want, pull the edges to get closer to a square shape. Use a spatula to spread chocolate paste all over dough, reserving about ¾ inches of space on the edge furthest from you, then tightly roll dough away from you. Once you get to the edge use your finger spread on a little bit of water, then crimp to seal. ( Click here for a visual demonstration .) Roll dough so it’s seal-side down, then use a sharp chef’s knife to cut log in half. After that, cut each piece in half, and repeat until you have 16 total rolls. Alternatively, you can use tooth floss to cut the rolls. Lightly grease two 8 inch cake pans with butter, evenly disperse rolls, cover with plastic wrap or tea towels, and let them rest for 1 hour. When dough’s almost finished proofing, heat oven to 350° F. bBrush melted butter on top of rolls and bake for 27-30 minutes, rotating pans halfway through. Cool for 10 minutes. Whisk orange juice, zest, and powdered sugar together in a medium mixing bowl until smooth. Drizzle glaze atop rolls and serve while warm. Cover leftovers with plastic wrap and store at room temperature for up to 3 days. Reheat in a microwave for about 15 seconds. *If you don’t have instant yeast, which doesn’t have to be proofed, use one packet of active dry yeast in its place. Just whisk yeast into the soy milk once it comes off the heat and let it bloom for 10 minutes before adding to dry ingredients. *Filling directly based off of The Wood And The Spoon’s recipe for Chocolate Sweet Rolls. Thanks for the awesome recipe Kate!

