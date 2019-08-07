These peaches are ripe for the pickin’… ehem, sorry for my southern tongue, it’s just so hard not to let it out when I’m talking about good ‘ole peaches! This recipe couldn’t come out at a more perfect time, as August is peak peach season all across the states, especially in California where they’re harvested up until mid-september due to its warm climate. Dang, isn’t Cali just a dream? This dish combines umami, saltiness, seasonal freshness, and tempered sweetness to create a balanced dessert that’s satisfying without being face-scrunchingly sweet. I may not be one for astrological signs, but if I were to give them an ounce of credit, it would be that my sign, which represents balance, plays a major role in how I craft recipes. For me, the most pleasurable dishes are ones that excite every taste bud with each bite, as opposed to relying on entire courses to fulfill a certain flavor-niche. Simply put, I’ll take a sweet & savory entree over an overbearing, one-dimensional dish any day of the week. If you’re a No Eggs or Ham veteran, you’ve no doubt already recieved the low-down on the ins-and-outs of ice cream science. If you’re not a No Eggs or Ham veteran, then I highly recommend you check out this piece to get all your geeky, food science info regarding perfect ice cream creation! Once you’ve got ice cream down, the rest of this dish is a simple operation, so let’s just go ahead and get you to the recipe! <3

If you like what your eyes are tasting, then share this recipe with your friends on Instagram, Facebook, or Pinterest at @noeggsorham! For more flame-emoji photos, geeky food talk, and mouth-watering dishes, subscribe to our email list. Tag us in a photo when you create one of our recipes at home so we can share it!

“Vegan, LA-based recipe blog talking about astrology? So cliche.”

Vanilla Bourbon Ice Cream with Grilled Ripe Peach and Caramelized Brown Sugar Soy Sauce (vegan & gf) Spirit-infused ice cream with sweet amber agave and crisp vanilla meets its culinary soul mates: lightly grilled summer peaches and deep, umami-rich caramel sauce. Ingredients Ice Cream 3 13.5 oz cans of coconut cream

254 grams (3/4 c) agave

1.5 oz bourbon

0.5 oz vanilla extract

1/8 tsp salt Caramel 2 tbsps brown sugar

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp Melt Organic butter Grilled Peach 1 ripe peach Directions Place ice cream maker bowl and paddle into the freezer over night (at least 12 hours). Bring coconut cream to a boil in a large soup pot over high heat. Lower heat to medium-high and cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture’s reduced by a third; about 12 minutes. The best way to do this is to use weight instead of volume. In the beginning, weigh your pot plus coconut cream. After cooking for 10 minutes, periodically place your pot on the scale to take note of its weight – once it’s 14 ounces less than the starting weight, you’re finished. Turn off heat and whisk in agave, bourbon, vanilla, and salt until everything’s thoroughly incorporated. Transfer mixture to a pitcher or other large container, place a piece of plastic wrap right against the surface of the cream, and store in fridge until completely cool; at least 8 hours. Turn on ice cream maker and slowly pour in chilled cream (mixture will be very thick). Churn until ice cream reaches soft serve consistency; 20-30 minutes. It’ll cling to the paddle when it’s ready. Immediately transfer soft serve to a large, airtight container and place in freezer until firm; about 6 hours. When ice cream’s done chilling, prepare your peach and caramel sauce! Bring brown sugar, soy sauce, and butter to a heavy simmer over medium heat, cooking just until sugar’s completely dissolved; about 2 minutes. Place a cast iron grill plate over medium heat until thoroughly heated; about 4 minutes. Slice peach in half, remove the pit, and place cut side down on the grill. Cook until hefty grill marks are formed; about 3 minutes. Serve two scoops of ice cream with half a peach, drizzle of caramel sauce, and enjoy immediately! Store leftover ice cream in the fridge for up to 3 months.

Advertisements

Your mom probably wants to see this too: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

More

Print

LinkedIn



Reddit

Twitter



Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...