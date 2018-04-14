Roasted Sweet Potato & Tempeh Bacon Breakfast Burritos with Chipotle Crema (Plant Paradox-friendly, grain-free, lectin-free & vegan)

Y’all, I have missed burritos. Since seriously limiting my wheat intake, a good burrito is few and far between. And with every “alternative” tortilla out there on the market being sized for a taco, not burrito, what’s a boy to do?

Finally, I stopped being lazy and decided to experiment with tortillas that are able to be stretched out large thin without breaking. Once I realized that large, homemade cassava tortillas are a possible thing, I knew that a burrito was within my reach & my very near future.

Now let’s think inside the tortilla, because it’s what’s inside that makes this burrito pop. First, a bed of spring mix goes down, which adds bright crunch, earthiness, and a pizazz of color to this burrito. To structurally support the burrito – as well as add girth & wholesomeness – white rice is added on top of that, which could easily be replaced with cauliflower rice if you’re not into the grain thing. Now, to add a burst of savory flavor, meaty depth, and a kick of protein, tempeh is transformed into a smoky & salty, onion stir fry that elevates the life of this party by 10.

To add even more flavor, as well as subtle creaminess, sweetness, and roasty toasty goodness, hannah sweet potato dices are roasted at 500° F in a mixture of nutritional yeast, paprika & oregano until they’re tender on the inside, lightly blackened in areas, and crip on the outside. To balance out the savoriness, we mixed together our vegan coconut sour cream with chipotle peppers to create a créma that’s refreshing, melty, and subtly spicy. Finally, the edges of the tortillas are folded in, the bottom flap is folded over top, and this burrito rolls straight into your heart.

If you desire more of a dinner style burrito, you could easily tinker with a few of the components or substitute a couple of them. For example, you could replace the tempeh with pressure cooked black beans and add in guacamole for a more traditional burrito.

All in all, this burrito is:

Good for breakfast, lunch, and dinner

Filling

Loaded with flavor

Nutritionally balanced

Savory, lightly sweet, refreshing, and perfectly spiced

If you like what your taste buds are tellin’ ya, leave behind a nice rating, share your thoughts with us in the comments, or show us your creations by tagging @noeggsorham on Instagram.

Go Forth & Devour,

Ryan

Roasted Sweet Potato & Tempeh Bacon Breakfast Burritos with Chipotle Crema (Plant Paradox-friendly, grain-free, lectin-free & vegan) Large cassava tortillas filled with crispy nutritional yeast sweet potato chunks, smoky tempeh bacon & onion stir-fry, and chipotle infused sour cream. Ingredients Tempeh Bacon & Onion Stir-Fry 4 oz tempeh, cut into thin 2 inch slices

water

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp tamari

2 tsp chipotle in adobo sauce, finely chopped*

1 tsp liquid smoke

1 tsp rice or apple cider vinegar

1/2 tsp paprika

1/4 tsp garlic powder

pinch of salt

dash of cinnamon

5 drops liquid stevia

1/2 medium onion, but into small wedges Roasted Sweet Potato 1/2 large hannah sweet potato (white sweet potato), diced into small chunks

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

1/4 tsp paprika

1/4 tsp dried oregano

large pinch of salt Chipotle Crema 1/2 c vegan sour cream*

1 tbsp water

1/2 tsp chipotle in adobo sauce, finely chopped*

1/4 tsp onion powder

pinch of salt Assembling white rice or cauliflower rice

spring mix or baby greens

2 large cassava tortillas Directions Pre-heat oven to 500° F and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

Toss sweet potato chunks with olive oil, nutritional yeast, paprika, oregano, and a very large pinch of salt. When oven’s ready, bake until crispy on outside and tender on the inside; about 12 minutes.

While oven heats up, place tempeh into a medium-sized pan and add enough water to barely cover the tempeh. Stir in tamari, liquid smoke, vinegar, chipotle & stevia and bring to a boil over high heat.

Cook until all of the water has evaporated then add in oil, paprika, garlic powder, oregano, dash of cinnamon and small pinch of salt. Cook – stirring a couple of times – until tempeh and onions are lightly browned; 6-8 minutes. Set aside.

In a small bowl, stir together sour cream, water, chipotle, onion powder, and a small pinch of salt.

Now it’s time to assemble! Place your ingredients in the center of the tortilla, positioned more towards one side than the other.

Lay down the ingredients in this (or any) order:

handful of spring greens

rice or cauliflower rice

tempeh & onions

roasted sweet potatoes

chipotle crema

Fold the sides of the tortilla inward, then fold the flap of the tortilla that’s closest to the fillings over the middle then tightly roll into a burrito. Repeat for second burrito.

Enjoy immediately! *It is possible for chipotles to be Plant Paradox friendly; some brands contain seeds & skin of peppers while other do not. Look for chipotle in adobo sauce in a glass container as opposed to a can – in my experience, chipotle in glass containers contain no skins or seeds. If lectins are of no concern to you, use any chipotle. If they are a concern and you can’t find one that fits your needs, simply leave it out. *Use linked sour cream for lectin-free

Advertisements