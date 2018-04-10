Fermented Vegan Coconut Sour Cream (lectin-free)

Recently, I let y’all know that I was working on a cream cheese…
“But the title says sour cream?”
“Okay yeah! I wanted cream cheese but I ended up with sour cream instead. Jeez, leave me alone – you know how hard it is to make everything vegan, lectin-free, & sugar-free?”
Ehem, my apologies… but I seriously was looking to make a vegan cream cheese, however, the flavor & texture just wasn’t there. But then, one holy night I made a Hispanic style fried rice and intuition told me to plop this creamy, sour stuff I had in the fridge on top of it.
Eureka – the angels had spoken to me – I accidentally made sour cream! After applying this to a few Mexi-inspired dishes, I realized what it was born to be.
“Is it difficult to make?”
Not at all. If you’ve ever made coconut yogurt then this is exactly like that, just with a couple of tweeks. For one, the full-fat coconut milk is swapped out with heavy coconut whipping cream for an even creamier consistency. Then nutritional yeast and a touch of salt are added to round out its flavor. The rest is akin to making coconut yogurt; ingredients are combined in a clean mason jar along with a couple of probiotic capsule, then everything ferments for 24-36 hours.
No fuss, only 4 ingredients, 1 container, and a dash of time make this sour cream a refrigerator staple worth keeping around for topping rice, beans, burritos, & tacos.
Enjoy!
Go Forth & Ferment,
Ryan
Vegan Coconut Sour Cream (lectin-free)
A simple, coconut cream-based sour cream alternative.
Ingredients
- 1 13.5 oz can heavy coconut whipping cream
- 1 tsp nutritional yeast (mini flakes preferred)
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 2 probiotic capsules
Directions
- In a clean mason jar combine coconut cream, nutritional yeast, salt, and the powder from the inside of two probiotic capsules. Stir with a wooden spoon until thoroughly combined.
- Cover top with a sheet of cheese cloth or paper towel and screw on the outer rim of the lid to hold it down.
- Allow to ferment in a relatively cool & dark space for 24-36 hours, stirring with a wooden spoon at least once halfway through; around 12 hours in.
- Taste for sourness after 24 hours. If you think it could be more sour, let it sit for another 6 hours and taste again. If you feel like it could be more sour still, allow it to ferment for another 6 hours (making 36 hours in total).
- Note: I found 24 hours to be sour enough for me.
- Replace cheese cloth/paper towel with the top of the mason jar lid and place in fridge for 12 hours. By the end of that time, a clear liquid will likely form on the bottom of the jar.
- Spoon off the creamy part of the sour cream into a separate clean jar, leaving the little bit of watery liquid on the bottom. Disarm watery liquid.
- Use immediately or store in the fridge for up to three weeks. Great on rice, beans, tacos, burritos, and anything you’d use sour cream on!
*I recommend using a wooden spoon because I’ve heard that funky reactions can occur between metal and fermenting goods.