Fermented Vegan Coconut Sour Cream (lectin-free)

Recently, I let y’all know that I was working on a cream cheese…

“But the title says sour cream?”

“Okay yeah! I wanted cream cheese but I ended up with sour cream instead. Jeez, leave me alone – you know how hard it is to make everything vegan, lectin-free, & sugar-free?”

Ehem, my apologies… but I seriously was looking to make a vegan cream cheese, however, the flavor & texture just wasn’t there. But then, one holy night I made a Hispanic style fried rice and intuition told me to plop this creamy, sour stuff I had in the fridge on top of it.

Eureka – the angels had spoken to me – I accidentally made sour cream! After applying this to a few Mexi-inspired dishes, I realized what it was born to be.

“Is it difficult to make?”

Not at all. If you’ve ever made coconut yogurt then this is exactly like that, just with a couple of tweeks. For one, the full-fat coconut milk is swapped out with heavy coconut whipping cream for an even creamier consistency. Then nutritional yeast and a touch of salt are added to round out its flavor. The rest is akin to making coconut yogurt; ingredients are combined in a clean mason jar along with a couple of probiotic capsule, then everything ferments for 24-36 hours.

No fuss, only 4 ingredients, 1 container, and a dash of time make this sour cream a refrigerator staple worth keeping around for topping rice, beans, burritos, & tacos.

Enjoy!

Go Forth & Ferment,

Ryan

Vegan Coconut Sour Cream (lectin-free) A simple, coconut cream-based sour cream alternative. Ingredients 1 13.5 oz can heavy coconut whipping cream

1 tsp nutritional yeast (mini flakes preferred)

1/4 tsp salt

2 probiotic capsules Directions In a clean mason jar combine coconut cream, nutritional yeast, salt, and the powder from the inside of two probiotic capsules. Stir with a wooden spoon until thoroughly combined. Cover top with a sheet of cheese cloth or paper towel and screw on the outer rim of the lid to hold it down. Allow to ferment in a relatively cool & dark space for 24-36 hours , stirring with a wooden spoon at least once halfway through; around 12 hours in. Taste for sourness after 24 hours. If you think it could be more sour, let it sit for another 6 hours and taste again. If you feel like it could be more sour still, allow it to ferment for another 6 hours (making 36 hours in total). Note: I found 24 hours to be sour enough for me. Replace cheese cloth/paper towel with the top of the mason jar lid and place in fridge for 12 hours. By the end of that time, a clear liquid will likely form on the bottom of the jar. Spoon off the creamy part of the sour cream into a separate clean jar, leaving the little bit of watery liquid on the bottom. Disarm watery liquid. Use immediately or store in the fridge for up to three weeks. Great on rice, beans, tacos, burritos, and anything you’d use sour cream on! *I recommend using a wooden spoon because I’ve heard that funky reactions can occur between metal and fermenting goods.

