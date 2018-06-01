Vegan Avocado Oil Mayonnaise (Plant Paradox-friendly)

Guys, we finally did it. Inform the press! Call up the newscasters!

I can’t believe we finally… I mean, wow… we finally made healthy mayonnaise.

Mayo with no eggs or any inflammatory oils – the revolution starts today.

Welcome to “Mayo 101″

Class 1: Check a Local Oriental Market for the Best Deals

Okay, maybe I’m being a little bit extra – I’ve known that healthy mayonnaise is possible for a while now, but it never seemed logical because all of the “healthy” oils are far too expensive to use in large amounts. However, on one faithful evening at the “Hawaiian Supermarket” (which actually has nothing to do with Hawaiian culture) off of Del Mar & Valley Blvd in San Gabriel, Kim & I saw something that shook our culinary hearts: 1 liter of extra virgin avocado oil for $8.99.

At first mention, that may sound like a lot, but if you know anything about avocado oil, you’ll know that an 8.5 ounce bottle – which is about a fourth of the size of a liter – usually costs $12. I REPEAT, A BOTTLE THAT’S 1/4 OF THE SIZE COSTS $3 MORE AT MOST AMERICAN MARKETS. THAT MEANS THAT YOU WOULD HAVE TO SPEND 39 EXTRA DOLLARS TO GET THE SAME AMOUNT.

I cannot emphasize this enough my friends, check your oriental market for any hip or trendy foods before you check an American market – your wallet will thank you. And if you strike out at the Oriental market, check online. Whatever you do, be afraid… be very afraid of the prices that lurk on the shelves at mega-mart chains.

To spare you some time, this is the best valued avocado oil deal I’ve found online – and it’s the same brand that we use!

Class 2: What Oil Is Best?

Truthfully, extra virgin avocado oil is the perfect oil for mayonnaise because it’s almost completely neutral in flavor – unlike extra virgin olive oil – and it’s full of:

Oleic acid, an Omega-9 fatty acid that’s also the main fat found in olive oil

Lutein, which is an antioxidant that improves eye health

Properties that fight against free-radicals in the body, thus maintaining cellular health

If you can’t find avocado oil for a reasonable price and want mayonnaise right now, then you can use unrefined sesame oil instead. It’s flavor is a little more nutty than avocado oil, but it’s relatively healthy and it’s far cheaper than avocado oil. Check a local oriental market for sesame oil before you check an American market, as they tend to have larger portions for a better cost.

Class 3: Seasoning Your Mayo (it’s a short lesson, but crucial lesson)

Okay, now that we’ve got all that mess about oils figured out, let’s talk about what the rest of the mayonnaise is made from! As far as flavor goes, there’s a touch of salt, Swerve for sweetness, lemon juice for acidity, and mustard powder because it’s a subtle, yet vital mayo flavor.

Class 4: The Power of Emulsification

That’s right, we said “emulsification.” And yes, it is a real word.

Although, the real powerhouse here is aquafaba, which is what we use in place of egg yolks. Egg yolks & aquafaba are crucial to making mayonnaise, as they’re the emulsifying agents that bind oil molecules to water molecules, thus creating a stable & spreadable condiment. If there’s not enough of the emulsifying component in the mayonnaise, the oil will separate from the water leaving you with a bowl of oil swimming in lemon-y aquafaba. Eww!

In fact, that’s precisely what happened the first time we made it! On our second go around we added more aquafaba, which kept the mayonnaise in a state of fluffy, suspended animation.

Another key element in achieving stable mayonnaise is to whisk in the oil very slowly, using either a hand whisk or an electric mixer fitted with a whisk attachment. If too much oil is added at once, it won’t whip up properly; patience is key, so be sure to pour the oil in at the rate of a fast drip or a thin stream.

Class 5: Go The Extra Mile

While it’s not completely necessary, a touch of xanthan gum thickens things up to what you’d expect out of store-bought mayo. It’s still good without it, but it’s a small price to pay for perfect mayo.

Let’s Recap

We hope you guys are as stoked to have mayonnaise back in your life as we are – this time with no compromises. This mayo is:

Easy to make

Packed with oleic acid, monounsaturated fats, and antioxidants

Plant Paradox-friendly, vegan, and sugar-free

Flavored like traditional mayonnaise

If you like what your taste buds are tellin’ ya, leave behind a nice rating, share your thoughts with us in the comments, or show us your creations by tagging @noeggsorham on Instagram.

Congratulations, You’ve Officially Graduated From Mayo 101,

Ryan

Vegan Avocado Oil Mayonnaise (Plant Paradox-friendly) Light, fluffy & classically flavored mayonnaise that's actually healthy. Ingredients 1 c (8 oz) extra virgin avocado oil*

2 tbsp aquafaba (from a can of Eden’s Beans for lectin-free)

2 tsp lemon juice

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp yellow mustard powder

1/4 tsp confectioner’s Swerve

1/8 tsp xanthan gum* Directions Use either a standard hand whisk with a medium-large mixing bowl or a stand-up mixer fitted the whisk attachment. Using a hand whisk requires a lot of stamina, but it’s totally doable. Whisk together aquafaba, lemon juice, salt, mustard, and Swerve together until no clumps remain; about 1 minute. While whisking constantly or with your mixer on medium-high speed, very slowly drizzle/drip the avocado oil into the bowl. Note: Pour in the oil at such a rate where it falls at a fast drip or a thin stream. Any more than that and the won’t whip up properly. Once all of the oil is whisked in – taking about 6 minutes – add in the xanthan gum and whisk until it’s fully incorporated. Rest that tired arm of yours. Place mayonnaise in an airtight container and store in the fridge for up to two weeks. Use on our Jamaican Chickpea Curry Burgers Grilled Tofu Sandwich ! *If you can’t get your hands on avocado oil, use unrefined sesame oil its place. Albeit, it’ll have less health benefits and the flavor will be nuttier. *Xanthan gum isn’t completely necessary, but it does thicken up the mayo to the consistency you’d expect out of store-bought mayo; without it, the mayonnaise will be a tad thinner than normal mayonnaise. *This recipe can easily be doubled, which I highly recommend… because more mayonnaise, duhh.

