Change of Direction

We want to let you in on the thoughts that’ve been running through our heads the past few weeks.
But first, a show of appreciation is in order. For a little over a year, No Eggs or Ham has been predominately focused on lectin-free cuisine, in which time this niche food scene has gone from an ant hill to a freaking mountain. At first, we thought we were taking a real risk by cooking lectin-free fare, but it actually turned out to be our namesake. During this time, we’ve taken our culinary, photography, and attitude game from 10 to 50; we’ve learned more about culinary arts through lectin-free cooking than we have in our whole lives. That’s largely due to the fact that we’ve never been ones to compromise table-side experience for health, meaning we want to create the best meal possible regardless of what it’s made of.
Alas, in the past couple of months, what once excited us has turned into a comfort zone that we can’t break out of. To put it plainly, we no longer feel inspired to create strictly within the lectin-free realm. We have grand ideas, exquisite flavors in mind, and know we can make an impact on the culinary scene at large, but to get there we have to open ourselves up to new ingredients, which are the building blocks of any dish. That may not be a surprise to many of you, as we’ve recently been featuring more recipes that step outside lectin-free constraints, but we’ve always kept it close to the borders of “Plant Paradox Friendly.”
In coming months, our new recipes may not always be fast, simple, or healthy – instead, their focus will be on the feng shui of flavors, techniques, textures, and soul of food. They’re for people who find pleasure in adventure and curiosity, which are two elements that inspired me to start cooking as a kid. Getting in the kitchen to make a mess trying to replicate Alton Brown’s recipes was a creative escape from the real world of homework, bullies, and waking up at 7am. For me, cooking is about the love of experimentation, not about time restraints, small clean up, or even eating healthy.
No doubt, we’ll still have recipes that fall under the “lectin-free” category because we’ve been cooking in this fashion for so long, but we’re no longer going to cater our foods specifically for this diet. We understand if this is a turn-off from our blog, given that many of you follow us because we specialize in that specific dietary niche, so no hard feelings if you decide not to keep up with us anymore; it’s us, not you.
If you do decide to keep up with us, you can expect content that crosses the border of “vegan food” to “food that just so happens to be vegan,” as that’s always been our favorite way of looking at things. Without people to share with, art has little meaning, so without you there’s no purpose for our work. That being said, we’re ecstatic to share dishes that are closer to our hearts with you.
See you on the new frontier!
Ryan
There are many “tastes good with no regard for health” vegan blogs already out there. What made you different, and worth reading was your interest in preparing lectin-free food that promoted health, for the most part, and tasted good. I am sorry to see this change of direction, but good luck.
Hey Cara, we definitely understand your perspective, and that’s a large reason we’ve kept it going for the past few months. But alas, we can’t continue to force something we’re not genuinely passionate about. We’re aware that this niche has separated us from hundreds of other vegan blogs, but we’re confident our dishes, technique, presentation, and style will continue to separate us from the rest.
All the same, thank you for your constant support these past months!
I came across your blog (a very lucky day for me) while studying Dr. Gundry’s lectin free diet plan. I agree with you completely that this way of eating is hard “to get passionate about” and way too limiting unless you are suffering from an auto immune disease. I am happy I was lead to find you through this avenue and am sure you are going to surpass all expectations. Well done! Keep up the good work!! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your hard work and effort.
Aww, thank you Lynn! We’re stoked you understand where we’re coming from as far as culinary limitations go. To be honest, if we weren’t head over heels into culinary arts we could probably have stayed with lectin-free restraints, but given that we’re always looking for new creative avenues, we just wore it out.
Thank you for your undying support Lynn!
Sad to say I just discovered you guys, I am Vegan and just started the Plant Paradox about a month ago, so I will be looking around at your recipes in hopes to find some different things to eat. I’m nosey so I will stay on board with you guys to see your new things! Thanks!
Hey Charlene! We definitely understand how hard it can be to go from vegan to Plant Paradox PLUS vegan, so I’m disheartened that you found us at this stage. But, never the less, there are tons of recipes on the site that should keep you going for a while, as most posts as of recently back to July of 2017 are Plant Paradox-friendly; you’d have to cook a lot to run out anytime soon, haha.
Thanks for the support!
I have learned so much from the different posts and recipes you have put on this site and thru your social media. I found you back when I was first incorporating lectin-free/Plant Paradox lifestyle into our home (just the two of us) and altho I haven’t tried all your recipes, I have been intrigued by almost all of them! And some of the recipes I have tried (chunky portobello soup, for example) will stay on my rotation plan for meals. Since I haven’t been adhering as strictly to the Plant Paradox food list, I look forward to seeing whatever the new direction goes here. Thanx for all you both do to encourage others to try new foods!
Thank you for the support Sherry! It means a lot to us that you’re excited to stick with us through this period of change.