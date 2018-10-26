Petite Charcoal Crepe Cake with Matcha Whipped Cream and Smooth Chocolate Ganache (vegan)

This crepe cake is one of the most tedious things I’ve ever made. Side note: this crepe cake is one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever made. Third side note: if you thought making a couple crepes was hard, try making 15 crepes. Final side note: if you thought one crepe tasted good, try 15 crepes at once, PLUS frosting and ganache.

A normal layered cake’s got nothing on a crepe cake, which is literally layers on top of layers of thin, silky, and tender crepes in between light and fluffy cream. And before you go and say “it’s not gluten-free” or “it’s not sugar-free” or “do you hate your body?” I propose this question to you: have you ever made a crepe before? Because they’re freaking hard to nail! Even making quality vegan crepes is a feat to be marveled at.

Before we dive into the recipe, let’s have a quick chat about fillings. Each layer of a crepe cake is traditionally separated by a layer of whipped cream, which makes good sense because whipped cream’s light and airy texture doesn’t overpower the crepe’s subtle nature. However, anyone that’s made homemade coconut whipped cream knows that it melts. Like really fast. That’s why we want to use a stabilized whipped cream, aka one that has stabilizing agents in it that prevent it from melting so quickly. It’s possible to make such a whipped cream at home using things like agar agar and xanthan gum but why bother when you can just purchase store-bought frozen “whip topping.” I know it sounds sketch, but SoDelicious sells a pre-made coconut whipped topping at many large markets that tastes great, has a subtle flavor, AND doesn’t melt like homemade whipped cream.

Stable Whipped Cream = Done.

Alright, are you guys ready to get this cake?! It’s gonna take patience, a careful hand, and definitely some time, but this is an extravagant dessert that will literally blow the socks off of anyone who tries it.

Got Cake by the Pound,

Ryan

Petite Charcoal Crepe Cake with Matcha Whipped Cream and Smooth Chocolate Ganache (vegan) Layers of silky crepes, colored with charcoal, in between sweet & earthy matcha whipped cream with indulgent chocolate ganache on top. Ingredients Charcoal Crepes 1 c (120 g) flour

1 cup water

1/4 c full-fat coconut milk

3 tbsps aquafaba

2 tbsps powdered sugar

2 tbsps melted vegan butter

1 tbsp activated coconut charcoal

1 tsp vanilla

pinch of salt Matcha Whipped Cream 3 1/2 cups of stabilized coconut whipped cream ,

3 tablespoons powdered sugar

2 tbsps matcha

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

large pinch of salt Ganache 4 oz full-fat coconut milk

3 oz semi-sweet chopped chocolate or chocolate chips Garnish Chocolate shards

Powdered sugar Directions Combine all of the crepe ingredients in a blender and blend for 7 seconds, scrape down the sides with a spatula, and blend for another 6 seconds or until it’s smooth; don’t over-mix. Pour batter through a fine mesh strainer into a medium bowl and press with a spatula to smooth it out. Let batter rest for 30 minutes. While batter rests, whisk together all of the whipped cream ingredients in a medium bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and store in fridge until ready to use. Remove from fridge for 15 minutes prior to frosting the cake. Once thirty minutes is almost up, place chopped chocolate or chocolate chips into a small bowl. Bring coconut milk to a boil in a small pot over high heat. Pour over chocolate, let it sit for 5 minutes, then stir until smooth. Keep to the side, stirring occasionally, until ready to use. After 30 minutes, heat a 6-inch non-stick pan over medium heat. Once hot, add a touch of butter to the pan and use a thick wad of paper towels to remove excess grease. Add in a scant 1/4 cup of batter and swirl it continuously to coat the bottom of the pan. Stop swirling and allow it to cook until the sides begin to curl up; 2-3 minutes. Use a silicone spatula to lift the crepe up then use your hands to flip the crepe (yes it will be hot, but it’s the best way to do it). Cook until set on second side; 30-60 seconds. Repeat Step 4 until all of the batter is used, adding more butter to the pan and using a paper towel to pick up the excess every 3 or 4 crepes. Lay crepes out on a cookie sheet after they’re cooked. Note: it’s highly likely that the first crepe won’t come out great – that’s totally okay. To assemble cake, place one crepe on whatever surface you want to serve it on. Spread on a thin layer of whipped cream, just enough to cover the surface of the crepe. Add on another crepe followed by another layer of whipped cream and repeat until you run out of crepes, reserving some whipped cream for the top and sides. Place in fridge for 30 minutes for whipped cream to harden. At this point, you can decide if you want to keep the sides or not; for a clean look, place a plate that’s slightly smaller than the cake right on top and use a sharp knife to cut around the edges. Otherwise, leave the edges on. Frost a light layer of whipped cream on the top and sides of the cake. Pour on enough chocolate ganache to cover the top and drip down the sides. Top with chocolate chards and powdered sugar if desired. Slice into quarters or just dig right in with a fork and serve immediately or cover with plastic wrap and store in the fridge for up to three days. Best while fresh.

