In our last post I mentioned that we don’t know what’s in store for November, which is still 100% true. Most months we have all the recipes finished by the first week – yeah, not this month. Originally, we were going to make a bunch of Thanksgiving style recipes but… what if we still wanna eat Chinese food and burritos?

Oh well, we’ll see what happens as we go. But to kick off the month we’re starting with a vegan rendition of my Mom’s classic sweet potato casserole. My whole life my family referred to it as “sweet potato soufflé…” then I learned what a soufflé actually is – yeah, this definitely doesn’t fall under that category. Oh well, it doesn’t change what’s in it, which is velvety and buttery mashed sweet potatoes on the inside and sweet, vanilla-y, crushed pineapples on top. Sorry, no marshmallows or pecans today. Pineapple may sound like a weird combination for a classic Southern side dish, but it’s tropical flavors showcase a whole new side of sweet potatoes.

Making this dish goes a little like: 1. Peel, dice, and cook sweet potatoes. 2. Mash sweet potatoes with butter, sugar, and a few other ingredients. 3. Strain a couple cans of crushed pineapple, mix with butter, sugar, and vanilla (yes, more butter & sugar). 4. Place pineapples on top of sweet potatoes in a casserole dish and bake. 5. Serve! Then get seconds because it’s that good.

All the credit for this dish goes to my family elders; to be honest, I don’t know who even invented it, but I am grateful! This is by far the best Thanksgiving side dish ever to grace the face of this Earth. See ya later mashed potatoes!

We hope you guys enjoy this dish, it’s:

Comforting, rich, and velvety

An easy family-style meal

Sweet and savory with tropical hints of vanilla

Go Forth and Eat Sides,

Ryan

Mom's Sweet Potato Casserole w/ Sweet Vanilla Crushed Pineapple Topping (vegan) Velvety and rich mashed sweet potatoes with indulgent, buttery, and sweet pineapple topping. The absolute best Thanksgiving side dish. Ingredients Filling 2 large sweet potatoes, peeled & diced

1/2 c (112 g) vegan butter

1/2 c (96 g) dark brown sugar

3/4 tsp salt

1 oz (2 tbsps) soy milk

1 tsp vanilla extract Topping 2 20-oz cans of crushed pineapples

3 tbsps (36 g) dark brown sugar + more for topping

2 tbsps (28 g) vegan butter

2 tbsps (15 g) all purpose flour

2 tsps vanilla extract

small pinch of salt Directions Pre-heat oven to 375° F. Bring a large pot of water to boil over high heat. Carefully add in the diced sweet potatoes and cook until tender – about 15 minutes – stirring occasionally. To prevent splashing, my favorite way to add them is to place them in a fine mesh strainer and slowly emerge them in the water. Drain sweet potatoes through a colander and shake to remove excess water. Transfer sweet potatoes to a large mixing bowl along with the rest of the filling ingredients. Mash until mixture is smooth & velvety; for an extra smooth filling, use an electric hand whisk or stand-up mixer with a paddle attachment to whip the potatoes. Transfer to a 9 x 9 inch casserole dish and smooth out the top. Set aside for now. Place the contents of both cans of pineapple in a large fine mesh strainer and use your hands to press out as much moisture as possible; they should be wet but not watery. Transfer to a medium mixing bowl along with the rest of the topping ingredients and use your hands to combine. Spread mixture evenly atop sweet potatoes, sprinkle a little extra brown sugar on top, and bake in oven for 45 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool for at least 10 minutes before serving. To store leftovers allow casserole to come to room temperature, cover with plastic wrap, and store in fridge for up to 5 days. Reheat in a 400° F oven covered with aluminum foil until hot; about 15 minutes.

