Classic Sweet Potato Pie (sugar-free, gluten-free, & vegan)

Pie is scary food.

Tedious crusts. Fillings that have to be set just perfectly. Lots of waiting to eat it after it comes out of the oven.

The people who think that cake is the queen of bougie desserts have clearly forgotten about pie. Homemade pie crusts have become taboo, most fillings come from a box, and good pies are sold for $9 a slice at inner-city hipster joints.

I’m over it.

I want pie and I want to eat it too. My way: Flaky crust. Sweet filling. Crunchy topping. Warm sensations of pleasure. And no compromise of diet.

Let’s just dive into the nitty gritty of it, shall we?

Classic Sweet Potato Pie (sugar-free, vegan, & gluten-free) Flaky crust, spiced sweet potato custard, and crunchy toasted pecans. A pure classic. [recipe-ingredinets] Crust 112 g cassava flour (1 c minus 2 tbsp)

34 g sorghum flour (1/4 c)

12 g xylitol or erythritol (1 tbsp)

1 g salt (1/4 tsp)

60 g coconut oil or buttery coconut oil (1/4 c), chilled

(1/4 c), chilled 4-6 oz chilled water Filling 1 lb + 6 oz orange sweet potato (roughly 2 medium potatoes), peeled and chopped into small chunks

8 oz full-fat coconut milk (1 c)

(1 c) 48 g xylitol or erythritol (1/4 c)

2 tbsp arrowroot starch

1 tbsp pumpkin pie spice*

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 tsp liquid stevia extract

1/4 tsp salt Topping 4 oz crushed pecans (1 c) [/recipe-ingredients] Directions Place coconut oil & 3/4 c water into fridge to chill. The fat should be solid, but not as hard as a rock; 15-20 minutes. In the bowl of a food processor, combine cassava flour, sorghum flour, xylitol, & salt. Pule a few times to combine. Spoon out small chunks of chilled coconut oil into the dry ingredients and pulse a few times until the dough has a large, crumbly texture. Add in 1/2 c of the chilled water and pulse until it’s incorporated; 5-10 seconds. The dough hold together if you pick it up and squeeze it in your hand but remain crumbly in the bowl. If it doesn’t stick together, add a splash more water, pulse, and test again. Note: Don’t overwork the dough. If it’s blended too much, the fat will become too finely incorporated and the dough won’t be flaky. It’s important to have visible chunks of fat. Remove dough from bowl, mold into a round with your hands, wrap in parchment paper, and place in the fridge for 15-30 minutes. This will allow the fat to re-solidify and the flour to hydrate. While the dough chills, place peeled & cubed sweet potatoes in a large, high-walled sauté pan and add enough water to barely cover. Place over high heat and cook until extremely tender; 10-15 minutes. Add more water if it all evaporates. Remove any excess water and transfer sweet potato to the bowl of a food processor, along with the rest of the filling ingredients. Blitz on high – scraping down sides as needed – until the mixture is smooth. Set aside. Pre-heat oven to 350° F. Lightly grease rims and surface of a 9.5 inch pie pan with coconut oil. To roll out dough, grab two large sheets of parchment paper. Place one on the counter and dust it with cassava flour. Plop dough round on top, and dust with flour as well. Cover with second sheet of paper. For even rolling, roll out from the middle towards one direction, rotate, and roll in a different direction. Do this until the dough is large enough to cover the surface of the pie pan. To transfer dough to pan, place pan upside down on the dough, and flip the parchment paper so that the dough lands in the pan. There will likely be some holes in the crust – that’s okay. Patch them up with excess dough using wet fingers to mold it back together – it doesn’t have to be fine art. Bake empty crust in pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Remove, fill with sweet potato mixture, and smooth out the top with a spatula. Top with pecans and place back in oven for 45-50 minutes, or until the edges are set, the center is lightly jiggly, and the pecans are just beginning to burn. Allow the pie to rest on a cooling rack for at least an hour and a half before trying to cut into it. However, I recommend allowing the pie to rest for two hours at room temp, then refrigerating it overnight before serving. Use a sharp pairing knife to cut into slices. Serve as is, or with vanilla ice cream (SoDelicious makes a bomb sugar-free version), coconut whipped cream, cranberry jam , a sprinkle of cinnamon, and/or a pinch of smoked salt; the options are limitless. Store in fridge – covered with plastic wrap – for up to 5 days. *For the strongest flavor, I highly recommend you use the toasted pumpkin pie spice from the linked recipe. However, to whip some up fast, use a mixture of 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 3/4 tsp ginger (dried), 1/2 tsp nutmeg, and 1/4 tsp cloves instead.

