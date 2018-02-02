Hopping into the world of lectin-limited eating can be intimidating, especially if your like me and have a fiery passion for spicy foods that’s hotter than habaneros themselves.
Fortunately, there’s an easy way around this dilemma: remove the seeds & skins of chilis. Pretty simple, huh?
Those are the only two components of chilis that contain lectins, so removing them makes them perfectly coherent with Plant-Paradox eating. With this logic in mind, any hot sauce that’s completely smooth, like Tabasco, chipotle in adobo, Sriracha, and most hot sauces are also Plant-Paradox friendly.
However, if you still don’t trust store-bought hot sauces, we’ve engineered this homemade chili garlic paste for you. Made from roasted fresno peppers, it’s spicier than most sauces on the market, completely lectin-free, and laced with garlic goodness.
Enjoy this condiment on top of pressure cooked beans, resistant-starch fried rice, in buffalo sauce, or on anything you would put hot sauce on.
Go Forth & Eat Spicy Food,
Ryan & Kim
Lectin-Free Chili Garlic Paste (Plant-Paradox friendly)
Roasted, fiery fresno peppers are blended with fresh garlic for bite, apple cider vinegar for tang, and erythritol for sweetness. Warning: super extra really hot spicy.
Ingredients
- 1 lb red fresno peppers*
- 4-6 tbsp of water
- 3 large garlic cloves, smashed
- 2 tsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 tsp erythritol or xylitol
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/8 tsp onion powder
Directions
- Pre-heat oven to 500° F.
- Cut off the tops of the chilis then cut them in half lengthwise. Use a spoon or knife to scoop out the seeds. Place cut side down on a baking sheet (you’ll likely need two in total). Repeat for all chilis.
- Place in oven for 10-15 minutes, or until the chilis are lightly blackened around the edges.
- Transfer to a medium bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and let sit for 15 minutes in order to soften the skin.
- Use the edge of your knife or your fingertips to peel back the skin of each chili. Discard the skin and place chili meat into a mini food-processor or personal-sized blender dedicated to spices or savory foods (otherwise your morning smoothie will have a kick).
- Once all the skins have been removed, add garlic, vinegar, erythritol, salt, onion powder, and 1/4 c of water to the blender.
- Pulse for a few seconds at a time until smooth. For a thinner, squeezable sauce add in remaining 2 tbsp of water. For a thicker paste, leave as is.
- Stor in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 weeks.
*Red jalapeños, thai chilis, or anaheim chilis will also work, however the spice level varies between peppers.