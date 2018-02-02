Hopping into the world of lectin-limited eating can be intimidating, especially if your like me and have a fiery passion for spicy foods that’s hotter than habaneros themselves.

Fortunately, there’s an easy way around this dilemma: remove the seeds & skins of chilis. Pretty simple, huh?

Those are the only two components of chilis that contain lectins, so removing them makes them perfectly coherent with Plant-Paradox eating. With this logic in mind, any hot sauce that’s completely smooth, like Tabasco, chipotle in adobo, Sriracha, and most hot sauces are also Plant-Paradox friendly.

However, if you still don’t trust store-bought hot sauces, we’ve engineered this homemade chili garlic paste for you. Made from roasted fresno peppers, it’s spicier than most sauces on the market, completely lectin-free, and laced with garlic goodness.

Enjoy this condiment on top of pressure cooked beans, resistant-starch fried rice, in buffalo sauce, or on anything you would put hot sauce on.

Go Forth & Eat Spicy Food,

Ryan & Kim

Lectin-Free Chili Garlic Paste (Plant-Paradox friendly) Roasted, fiery fresno peppers are blended with fresh garlic for bite, apple cider vinegar for tang, and erythritol for sweetness. Warning: super extra really hot spicy. Ingredients 1 lb red fresno peppers*

4-6 tbsp of water

3 large garlic cloves, smashed

2 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp erythritol or xylitol

1/4 tsp salt

1/8 tsp onion powder Directions Pre-heat oven to 500° F. Cut off the tops of the chilis then cut them in half lengthwise. Use a spoon or knife to scoop out the seeds. Place cut side down on a baking sheet (you’ll likely need two in total). Repeat for all chilis. Place in oven for 10-15 minutes, or until the chilis are lightly blackened around the edges. Transfer to a medium bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and let sit for 15 minutes in order to soften the skin. Use the edge of your knife or your fingertips to peel back the skin of each chili. Discard the skin and place chili meat into a mini food-processor or personal-sized blender dedicated to spices or savory foods (otherwise your morning smoothie will have a kick). Once all the skins have been removed, add garlic, vinegar, erythritol, salt, onion powder, and 1/4 c of water to the blender. Pulse for a few seconds at a time until smooth. For a thinner, squeezable sauce add in remaining 2 tbsp of water. For a thicker paste, leave as is. Stor in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 weeks. *Red jalapeños, thai chilis, or anaheim chilis will also work, however the spice level varies between peppers.

