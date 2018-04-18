Moist Coffee Infused Cake w/ Spiced Chai Frosting & Dark Chocolate Drizzle (Plant Paradox-friendly, vegan, lectin-free, sugar-free, grain-free, gluten-free)

When I think of grand desserts, I think of cake. Something about those layers of creamy frosting sandwiched between layers of fluffy cake, decorated with other edible delights like chocolate, more frosting, whipped cream, more frosting, and… well, you get where I’m going.

To add to my infatuation, cakes/cupcakes are one of the few pastries that I’ve been able to nail down as being gluten-free, lectin-free, vegan, & sugar-free while keeping their identity true to their predecessors; since we’ve got a formula that works, may as well keep making cakes! Don’t get me wrong, I love experimentation, but once you have an understanding of how one thing works, you can play with it to achieve different flavors, textures & looks, and having that sense of control is priceless.

Being coffee shop connoisseurs, Kim & I are big lovers of dirty chai, which is a chai tea latte mixed with one or two shots of espresso. The flavor of the drink differs, as each shop has unique tasting coffee beans & chai concentrates. However – in general – the spiciness of chai elevates flavors that would otherwise be masked in coffee, coffee’s smooth chocolate notes balance out chai’s harshness, and the chai concentrate’s sweetness mellows out bitter notes in the espresso.

We took the concept of this drink and applied it to a cake, infusing the batter with double strong coffee and infusing black chai tea straight into the frosting. Dark chocolate drizzle on top compliments both elements by adding further smoothness, richness, and creaminess. Plus hey, it’s chocolate, who’s always welcome to dessert parties in my house.

I based this batter off of our red velvet cupcake recipe, which yields a moist, fluffy, and tender cake. This frosting is based off of the frosting in our funfetti cupcake recipe, which yields a creamy, spreadable frosting that’s perfectly sweet and doesn’t melt at room temperature.

All in all, this cake is:

Fluffy, moist & laced with coffee

Topped with creamy, sweet, & spreadable chai frosting

Grand in scale, making it perfect for sharing at parties

Sugar-free, vegan, lectin-free, grain-free, gluten-free, and Plant Paradox-friendly

If you like what your taste buds are tellin’ ya, leave behind a nice rating, share your thoughts with us in the comments, or show us your creations by tagging @noeggsorham on Instagram.

Go Forth & Devour,

Ryan

P.S. Yes, this cake takes a fair amount of ingredients & a good deal of patience, but quality baked goods are always worth it <3

Moist Coffee Infused Cake w/ Spiced Chai Frosting & Dark Chocolate Drizzle (Plant Paradox-friendly, vegan, lectin-free, sugar-free, grain-free, gluten-free) A decedent cake fit for coffee shop vibes. Ingredients Coffee Concentrate 40 g coffee, coarsely ground

10 oz boiling water Chai Concentrate 6 chai tea bags of choice (we used standard black chai tea)

7 oz boiling water Cake 6 oz (3/4 c) aquafaba (use Eden’s beans for lectin-free)

440 g (2 1/2 c) green banana flour

16 g (4 tsp) baking powder

4 g (1 tsp) baking soda

2 g (1/2 tsp) salt

2 flax eggs (2 tbsp flax meal + 6 tbsp water)

288 g (1 1/2 c) erythritol

224 g (1 c) refined coconut oil (solid/at room temperature)*

1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 1/2 tsp liquid stevia

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

Coffee Concentrate

3/4 c full-fat coconut milk Frosting 336 g (1 1/2 c) refined coconut oil

96 g (3/4 c) coconut milk powder

4 oz (1/2 c) full-fat coconut milk

96 g (1/2 c) erythritol

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp xanthan gum

1/4 tsp liquid stevia

pinch of salt

Chai Concentrate Topping 4 oz dark chocolate, melted in a double broiler

dark chocolate shavings*

sprinkle of cinnamon Directions Coffee Concentrate: Combine coffee and boiling water in a French Press and brew for 5 minutes . Transfer brewed coffee to a measuring cup and add enough water to bring the total amount of liquid up to 1 1/4 cup (10 oz). Set aside. Chai Concentrate: Brew tea bags in boiling water for amount of time recommended on tea package; for most black teas that means 5 minutes . Press tea bags with a spoon to remove as much liquid as possible, then discard. Transfer brewed tea to a measuring cup and add enough water to bring total amount of liquid up to 1 cup (8 oz). Frosting: Add coconut milk powder, coconut milk, erythritol, vanilla, stevia, and salt to a food processor or blender. Melt coconut oil in a pot over medium heat until completely liquified then pour into food processor. Blend on high until all of the coconut milk powder and erythritol is dissolved. Add in Chai Concentrate and xanthan gum and blend until thoroughly incorporated. Transfer frosting to a shallow container, like a pie pan, and place in fridge until completely cooled, 2-3 hours. Stir frosting every 30 minutes or so while it’s cooling. Once the frosting’s completely cooled, check its consistency. If it’s thick enough to spread, you’re good to go. If it’s too thin, add another 1/4 tsp of xanthan gum and whisk in. If it could still be thicker after this, add another 1/4 tsp of xanthan gum. Store in fridge until ready to use. Cake: Pre-heat oven to 350° F. Spray two cake pans with a light coat of coconut oil spray, then dust them both with a touch of green banana flour. Ensure the flour covers the bottom, corners, and sides of the pan. Shake out any excess flour. Line both pans with parchment rounds (instructions on how to make them are below in the notes!) and spray again with a light coat of coconut oil spray. Set prepped pans aside. Sift green banana flour, baking powder, and baking soda together into a large bowl. Set aside. Whisk together flax eggs, vanilla, stevia, vinegar, coffee concentrate, and coconut milk in a medium bowl until smooth. Set aside. In the bowl of a stand up mixer fitted with the paddle attachment or in a large bowl with an electric hand whisk, beat together coconut oil, erythritol & salt until coconut oil appears fluffy; about 2 minutes. Scrape down the sides with a spatula, slowly pour in 1/4 of the wet mixture, and beat on low speed until the mixture just comes together. Boost the speed a little to fully incorporate; about 20 seconds. Turn speed back down to low and slowly pour in 1/4 of the dry mixture. Once it’s mixed in, boost speed and beat until smooth. Repeat steps 13 & 14 – scraping down the sides as needed – until all of the dry and wet ingredients have been fully incorporated. Boost speed to medium at the end to ensure batter is smooth. Transfer batter to a different large bowl and clean & dry out the bowl of your stand up mixer (or bowl you were previously using). Place back on mixer and fit it with the whisk attachment. Add aquafaba to the clean bowl and beat on high speed until stiff peaks are formed; can take up to 10 minutes. Stir in half of the aquafaba into the cake batter until no white spots are visible. Then gently fold in the second half of aquafaba – if a few white specks remain, that’s okay. Evenly distribute batter among prepped cake pans. Note: If you want to be extra precise, subtract the weight of your bowl from the total weight of the batter + the bowl. What remains is the weight of the batter. Divide that number (in grams) in half and you have the weight of how much batter belongs in each cake pan. Bake in oven for 32-38 minutes, or until the edges are set and the center is lightly jiggly; a toothpick should come out mostly clean but with a little batter on it. Remove from oven and cool in pan for 15 minutes. Then, carefully transfer cakes to cooling racks to cool the rest of the way; about 2 hours. Note: I like to transfer cakes to the racks by placing a plate on top of a pan and then inverting the pan – the cake should fall right out. Then, place your cooling rack right on top of the cake and invert the plate, thus leaving the cake on the cooling rack right-side up. Once they’ve completely cooled, cut the top mound off of one the cakes using a large bread knife. This will create a sturdy & flat bottom layer. Using a cake stand, lazy suzan, or large clean plate, place about a tablespoon of frosting directly in the middle then place your flat cake on top of that, cut side down. The frosting will prevent the cake from sliding around. Evenly spread out a thick layer of frosting on top of the first cake then place the second cake right on top of that, with the top of the cake facing up. Spread on a thick layer of frosting around the sides and top of the cake. You don’t have to use all the frosting. Sprinkle edges with dark chocolate shavings & drizzle melted dark chocolate all over the top & sides of the cake. Place in fridge for 10 minutes or so chocolate can set. Remove from fridge, sprinkle top with cinnamon, slice, and serve! Store cake at room temperature in a “cake container” or simply cover with aluminum foil or plastic wrap. Best within three days. *The coconut oil for the cake should be solid – not so soft that it melts within seconds. If necessary, pop it into the fridge for 20 minutes before using. *To create dark chocolate shavings, place a bar of dark chocolate in the freezer for 5 minutes. Then grate it using a fine grater or microplane. *How to make parchment round:

Advertisements