Lectin-Free, Meet Vegan Highlight: Chocolate Olive Oil Sponge Cake with Chocolate Ganache Frosting (vegan, sugar-free, grain-free, & lectin-free)

You guys, the response to our eBook has been INSANE. With a capital “IN” and “SANE.” In the 48 hours since we’ve released Lectin-Free, Meet Vegan we’ve sold over 100 copies (!!) and have gained over 600 followers on Instagram (!!!). That’s more than 1/3 of our previous followers in one day. No doubt, we were proud and excited to share this passion project with the world, but there’s no way we could have anticipated this response. Thank you a million for exceeding our expectations and exploring our virtual, culinary landscape!

If you haven’t copped it yet, no worries – we hope to win you over with this decadent dessert recipe.

“Is that a challenge?”

Yes it is.

This chocolate cake has been lingering around in our thoughts for a year now, because it’s so dang moist, light, rich, and undetectably healthy. Like seriously, we tested this cake on vegans, meat-eaters, prideful culinary teachers, and everyone in-between, and the response was an overwhelming “Oh my god. How can this possibly be healthy?” In fact, it took a painful amount of convincing to subdue said culinary teacher into believing there was no flour here. Cooks, amiright? Always blinded by their ego.

But the madness doesn’t stop there. In recent months, we’ve been experimenting with a new chocolate cake recipe—one that includes wheat flour, real sugar, soy products, and other indulgent ingredients, but no matter what, the results didn’t come close to this chocolate cake. How a cake made from green banana flour and erythritol can compare to one made from conventional ingredients we have no idea, but maybe some answers are better left unsolved.

Okay, we'll let you get to the recipe now.

A Cake to Rule Them All

Chocolate Olive Oil Sponge Cake with Chocolate Ganache Frosting This cake will turn any skeptic into a believer of vegan & sugar-free desserts. It’s unbelievably light, perfectly moist, and decadently rich. The frosting is creamy, velvety, and lightly sweet, highlighting the cake’s subtle characteristics. Ingredients Cake 3/4 cup (132 grams) green banana flour

1/2 cup (40 grams) cocoa powder

2 teaspoons baking powder

3/4 cup Granular Swerve or other low-carb sweetener

or other low-carb sweetener 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 flax egg (1 tablespoon flax meal + 3 tablespoons water)

5 ounces (1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons) water

3 ounces (1/4 cup + 2 tablespoons) room temperature full-fat coconut milk

1 tablespoon rice or apple cider vinegar

1/2 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup aquafaba (from a can of Eden’s Chickpeas Frosting 5 ounces (1/2 cup + 1 tablespoon) full-fat coconut milk

4 ounces (about 3/4 cup) finely chopped dark chocolate Directions Frosting: Add coconut milk to a small pot and bring to a boil over high heat. Place chocolate in a medium, heat resistant bowl. Pour coconut milk over chocolate and let it sit for 5 minutes. Then stir until it’s smooth. Store at room temperature, stirring every 30 minutes, until ganache is thick & spreadable; about 2 hours. If your kitchen’s especially hot, place in the fridge for an hour to help it set up. Cake: Pre-heat oven to 350° F. Lightly grease a 8 or 9 inch cake pan with coconut oil and dust with a tablespoon of green banana flour to coat the bottom, corners, and sides of the pan. Shake out any excess flour. Alternatively, you can line the bottom & sides with parchment paper after greasing the pan. In the bowl of a standup mixer with a whisk attachment or a medium bowl with an electric hand whisk, beat aquafaba to stiff peaks on high speed – about 8 minutes – then set aside. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flax egg, olive oil, and Swerve until smooth, then mix in water, coconut milk, vinegar, vanilla, and salt. Sift green banana flour, cocoa powder, and baking powder directly onto the wet ingredients and stir until smooth. Stir in half of the aquafaba until most of it’s no longer visible. Then, gently fold in the second half with a spatula until it’s barely incorporated – a few, foamy white spots are okay. Spoon batter into prepped cake pan and bake until a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out mostly clean; 37-42 minutes. Note: the toothpick should come out tinted brown from chocolate, but not have clumps of batter sticking to it. Place pan on cooling rack for 15 minutes, then run a small knife around the edges to ensure the cake’s loose. Place cooling rack on top of pan and quickly invert it so the cake falls onto the rack. Cool for another hour (preferably two) before frosting. Cut cake into desired slices and serve! Store leftovers in an airtight container or cover with plastic wrap and store at room temperature for up to 3 days. [/recipe-ingredients]

