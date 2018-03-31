Sea Salt & White Chocolate Glazed Cookies (vegan, lectin-free & sugar-free)

Baking is really fun… when it goes right. And when you’re making recipes from scratch without basing them off other existing recipes, things don’t always go right. That’s 10 times the case with cookies.

You guys, I don’t know what it is. Why are vegan, gluten-free & sugar-free cookies such a hassle to make? All in all, it took me 6 trials before concocting a recipe that satisfies my tastebuds. Do you know how much erythritol and buttery coconut oil that is? Too much.

But, never the less, I was determined to create cookies that weren’t dense, overly chewy, crumbly, or anything like that. And, well my friends, persistence brings about excellence. (There’s your quote of the day, you can go ahead and write that down in your journal.) On the sixth trial, the cookies that emerged from the oven were tender, perfectly chewy, lightly crisp on the bottom, and straight up melted in your mouth – I couldn’t have been happier. The lives of all the erythritol and butter were not taken in vain after all.

While we could have gone with classic chocolate chip cookies, for 1: that’s another recipe, and 2: we wanted to switch up the game a little bit. Having just concocted a vegan & sugar-free white chocolate recipe that proves the impossible to be possible, we figured why not do white chocolate chip cookies! Sounds like a great idea, right? That’s what we thought, but the white chocolate chips didn’t think so and decided to melt right on out of the cookies while they were baking.

So that happened… clearly we had to go back to the drawing board. Why not glaze the cookies in white chocolate instead, then finish them with a sprinkle of sea salt ? Now thats’s an idea that’ll go all the way to the finish line.

All in all, we have cookies that are:

The perfect balance of: soft, chewy, and crispy

Balanced in sweetness

Easy to make

Madly impressive to your friends

If you like what your taste buds are tellin’ ya, leave behind a nice rating, share your thoughts with us in the comments, or show us your creations by tagging @noeggsorham on Instagram.

Go Forth & Devour,

Kim & Ryan

Sea Salt & White Chocolate Glazed Cookies (vegan, lectin-free & sugar-free) Tender, perfectly chewy, lightly crisp sugar cookies dipped in a white chocolate glaze. Hheellloo midnight munchies! Ingredients 80 g (1/2 c) white rice flour

68 g (1/2 c) sorghum flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp salt

1 flax egg (1 tbsp flax meal + 2.5 tbsp water)

2 tbsp cartonned coconut milk*

1 tsp vanilla extract

70 g (1/4 c + 1 tbsp) buttery coconut oil *

148 g (3/4 c) erythritol Glaze 3 oz (about 1/4 c) vegan & sugar-free white chocolate

sprinkle of sea salt Directions Place buttery coconut oil in the fridge for 15-20 minutes. Pre-heat oven to 375° F and line a large cookie sheet (or two smaller ones) with parchment paper. Stir together flax egg, coconut milk, and vanilla extract in a small bowl. Set aside. Sift rice flour, sorghum flour, baking soda, and baking powder together into a medium bowl. Set aside. In the bowl of a stand up mixer fitted with the paddle attachment or in a large mixing bowl with an electric hand whisk, beat together erythritol, salt, and chilled coconut oil on medium-high speed until fluffy; 2-3 minutes. Scrape down sides of the bowl with a spatula. Add in flax mixture and beat on medium-low speed until it comes together. Slowly stir in dry ingredients over low speed – scraping down the sides as needed – until all of it’s incorporated. Boost speed up to high for 1 minute just to ensure smoothness. Measure out two tablespoons of dough and plop it down onto prepped cookie sheet. Repeat until all the cookie dough is portioned and set out. Now flatten & mold each dough ball into the shape of a cookie, ensuring that there’s an inch between the edges of each cookie. If there’s not enough space, use a second cookie sheet. Place in oven and bake for 10 minutes. If using two sheets, place one on bottom and one on top, then switch them at the 5 minute mark. Remove cookie sheets from oven and allow cookies to cool until chilled enough to handle; about 7 minutes. Then transfer cookies to a cooling rack until completely cooled; about 30 minutes. Near the end of the cooling time, place 3 oz of vegan & sugar-free white chocolate into a small pot and set over low heat. Stir constantly until the chocolate is mostly melted, then kill the heat. Allow the rest of the chocolate to melt naturally. Dunk the top of a cookie into the melted white chocolate, place back on the cooling rack, and sprinkle with a light dusting of sea salt. Repeat for all cookies. Allow to cool for 5 minutes to allow glaze to set. Enjoy immediately or store in an airtight container for up 2 days. *In place of light coconut milk you can also use macadamia milk, almond milk, or flax milk. *If you don’t have buttery coconut oil, you can substitute it with refined or virgin coconut oil, the end result just won’t be as buttery.

