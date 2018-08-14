Loaded Nachos w/ Avocado Strawberry Pico, Roasted Jalapeno Queso, Meaty Oyster Mushrooms, and Tangy Sour Cream (lectin-free, vegan, and grain-free)

These nachos are bursting with flavors that touch on each little tastebud & sensory node: savory, fruity, spicy, tangy, meaty, creamy, and cheesy. Combine all of these on one crispy tortilla chip and you have a mouth orgasm – wait, can I say that? Is mouth orgasm ok? It’s not? No problem, I’ll just use something more appealing to the audience.

Combine all of those on one crispy tortilla chip and you have mouth sex! WWWHHOOOOAAAAA WAIT A SECOND THAT’S STILL N-

Welcome to another post! This time, we’re diving into a plate full of nachos that are vegan, gluten-free, lectin-free, and pretty much meet every other health-restraint. You’re welcome world.

Let’s start off by talking about chips. There aren’t many Plant Paradox-friendly chips out there, which is why we went ahead and made our own tortilla chips using our own tortillas. Well, not technically our own tortillas, but tortillas we bought from the store – ya know? Anyways, for these chips we used coconut/cassava tortillas by The Real Coconut, which are wwwaaayyyyy more affordable than most other grain-free tortillas. These tortillas also happen to mimic corn tortillas more than others, which makes them perfect for frying into chips!

Yes – I said fry. We’re going to fry these chips. Look, deep-frying gets a bad rep, but in truth, very little oil is absorbed into the food while it’s cooking, as long as the oil’s at the correct temperature. You can also choose any oil that fits your preference as long as it has a high smoke point. The three best Plant Paradox-friendly oil options are: refined coconut oil, refined avocado oil, and refined olive oil.

Okay, I think it’s a good time to move on to the recipe BUT BEFORE WE DO, I know that someone’s going to try and roast us over jalapeños containing lectins. Yes they contain harmful lectins in their skin and seeds, which we are going to remove by roasting them first. If it still gives you the heebie-jeebies, then leave it out, it’ll still be fire.

Oh, and a shout out to our friend Claudia from Creative in my Kitchen who’s Strawberry Avocado Salsa is the direct inspiration for this pico. Strawberries in place of tomatoes? Genius. Thanks Claudia!

We hope you guys dig these nachos, they’re:

Savory, sweet, tangy, fresh, and indulgent

Mexican-inspired

A perfect party-favor or hands-on dinner for two

Crispy, creamy, and chewy

Lectin-free, vegan, and grain-free

If you like what your tastebuds are tellin’ ya, leave behind a nice rating, share your thoughts with us in the comments, or show us your creations by tagging @noeggsorham on Instagram.

Go Forth & Devour,

Ryan

Loaded Nachos w/ Avocado Strawberry Pico, Roasted Jalapeño Queso, Meaty Oyster Mushrooms, and Tangy Sour Cream (lectin-free, vegan, and grain-free) An all-around texture and flavor extravaganza. Ingredients Chips 6 grain-free tortillas (we used coconut/cassava tortillas by The Real Coconut )

salt

1/2 gallon of refined oil for frying (olive, coconut, or avocado work well) Avocado Strawberry Pico 5 oz strawberries, diced

1 medium avocado, diced

1/4 red onion, finely diced

3 tbsps cilantro, chopped

1 tbsp lime juice

heavy pinch of salt Queso 1 roasted red jalapeño, skin & seeds removed*

1 c full-fat coconut milk

1/2 c nutritional yeast

1 tsp vinegar

1 tsp tapioca starch

1/4 tsp dijon mustard

1/4 tsp salt Meaty Oyster Mushrooms 12 oz oyster mushrooms, roughly chopped

2 tbsps vegan butter or olive oil

1 tbsp tamari

1/4 tsp paprika

heavy pinch of salt

few grinds of black pepper Serving vegan sour cream

lime wedges Directions Pico: Toss all of the Avocado Pico ingredients together in a medium bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and place in fridge until ready to use. Chips: Place frying oil in a large dutch oven or heavy-set pot and bring to 350° F over high heat. While oil heats up, stack 2 or 3 tortillas at a time and cut them into 8 equal-sized triangles. Set up a draining-rig by placing a cooling rack upside down on top of a flipped over cookie sheet lined with paper towels in between. The paper will wick-away oil while the cooling rack keeps it away from the food. Place a handful – about 8 – tortilla pieces in the oil at a time. Cook until they’re lightly golden and crisp; about 15 seconds. Transfer to draining rig using a “spider” and sprinkle with salt. Repeat for remaining tortillas and set them aside. Queso: In a mini food processor or personal-sized blender, blend together all of the queso ingredients until smooth. Transfer to a small pot and bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring often. Drop the heat to low to keep warm until ready to use, stirring occasionally. Mushrooms: Place a medium-large sauté pan over high heat. Add in butter or oil, mushrooms, and a heavy pinch of salt. Cook until most of the moisture has evaporated; about 4 minutes. Toss in paprika, tamari, and a few grinds of black pepper and continue to cook – stirring occasionally – until mushrooms are heavily browned, reduced in size, and are chewy; about 6 more minutes. Assemble: You can serve this as we did with all the toppings spread out on a plate or you can load them on in this order: chips, queso, mushrooms, pico, and sour cream. Share with a friend and enjoy while fresh! *To roast a jalapeño, you can place it over a direct flame on a gas stove or you can place under a broiler. Either way, roast it until the skin is blackened in spots, flip, and repeat for second side. Then seal in aluminum foil or an airtight container and allow it to steam itself for 10 minutes. Remove from foil, cut the stem off, slice it in half, scrape out the seeds, and carefully remove the skin. Now it’s ready to use.

Advertisements