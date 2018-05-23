Creamy Chocolate Super Smoothie (Paleo, Vegan, Plant Paradox-friendly, & sugar-free)

I know what you’re thinking, “Super smoothie? Really? Such vague & cliche marketing won’t work on me.” But seriously guys, we don’t throw such terms around lightly – this smoothie is next level healthy.

If you’re like me, you may often find yourself wondering on how to incorporate more healthy fats into your diet, because – if you’re also like me – healthy fats & antioxidants are what keep your mind focused & clear without physically weighing down your body.

This smoothie is my answer on how to incorporate a high amount of fats & antioxidants into a meal that satisfies tastebuds, is super easy to make, keeps you full for hours, and keeps your mind running at 100%. To make this masterpiece, we reach for a handful of Vegan Plant Paradox staples: avocado, extra virgin olive oil, full-fat coconut milk, cocoa powder, green banana flour, and a few more things.

Nothing says “easy to understand” quite like a bulleted list, which is why I’ve listed the benefits of each ingredient here!:

Full-fat coconut milk contains saturated fats, including medium chain triglyceride fatty acids (MCTs), that provide an immediate source of fuel for your brain ; your body doesn’t have to break down any glucose here to retrieve energy.

; your body doesn’t have to break down any glucose here to retrieve energy. Avocados not only provide more healthy fats in the form of monounsaturated fats, they also provide a slew of polyphenols and other antioxidants that protect your cells from oxidization, which is the process by which free-radicals threaten or even destroy healthy cells in the body. Antioxidants act as a shield between your cells & free-radicals , which is why the more you eat, the more alive you feel.

, which is why the more you eat, the more alive you feel. Flax seeds are one of the highest vegan sources of Omega-3 fatty acids; two tablespoons of flax seeds contains “6,388 mg of ALA Omega-3 fatty acids,” which is over 8 times the “daily recommended” amount of Omega-3s ! While I never trust the “daily recommended dosage” of anything, flax still provides a whopping punch of plant-based Omega-3s.

! While I never trust the “daily recommended dosage” of anything, flax still provides a whopping punch of plant-based Omega-3s. Green banana flour provides a dose of resistant starches, which acts as prebiotic fiber, keeps you full for longer, and helps “move things along” in your gut – if you get my drift. Unlike simple carbohydrates, resistant starches won’t raise your blood sugar levels.

Blanched almond butter adds protein & fiber, which keeps you feeling fuller longer.

While it hardly needs explaining, extra virgin olive oil provides an incredible amount of antioxidants, Omega-6, Omega-3, and monounsaturated fats. But olive oil’s real magic comes from a component called oleuropein, which literally prevents plaque from building up on the walls of your arteries, thus keeping heart disease at bay. The more pungent your olive oil is, the more oleuropein it has.

Cocoa powder & matcha are also here for their contribution of antioxidants and their mild stimulating effect. When included in your first meal of the day, matcha & cacao help ward off hunger & keep you energized.

As you can see, the combination of these ingredients truly makes this smoothie a superfood. However, the concoction isn’t rocket science; you can remove a few ingredients and some others depending on what you have! Some other ingredients you can include are: coconut butter, pressure-cooked garbanzo beans, other lectin-free nut butters (pecan, walnut, hazelnut, etc), and ground psyllium husk.

We hope you guys add this super simple smoothie to your morning breakfast rotation, it’s:

Creamy, chocolate-y & sweet

Bursting with antioxidants

Packed with Omega-3, Omega-6, saturated, & monounsaturated fatty acids

Easy & only takes 5 minutes

Laced with fiber & resistant starches

If you like what your taste buds are tellin' ya, leave behind a nice rating, share your thoughts with us in the comments, or show us your creations by tagging @noeggsorham on Instagram.

Go Forth & Kick Oxidation’s Ass,

Ryan

Creamy Chocolate Super Smoothie (Paleo, Vegan, Plant Paradox-friendly, & sugar-free) Refreshing & decadent smoothie loaded with antioxidants, Omega-3s, Omega-6s, polyphenols, prebiotic fiber, and other things that'll keep you on this Earth longer. Ingredients 8-10 oz water

3-4 large ice cubes (3-4 oz)

2 oz full-fat coconut milk coconut cream

1/4 of a ripe, medium avocado (about 1 oz)

2 tbsp flax meal (use cold-milled for preservation of fats)

2 tbsp (1 oz) organic extra virgin olive oil*

1 tbsp green banana flour *

1 tbsp cacao or natural cocoa powder

1 tbsp blanched almond butter *

1/2 tsp matcha

1/2 tsp stevia extract

small pinch of salt Directions Place 8 oz water, 3 ice cubes, and the rest of the ingredients into a blender – I prefer to use a personal-sized carafe – and blend until creamy; about 30 seconds. If it’s too thick, add the extra 2 oz of water. If you’d like it to be colder, add the extra ice cube. Enjoy immediately or store in a thermal cup or in the fridge for up to 12 hours. *I can’t stress this enough – the higher quality olive oil you use, the more antioxidants it will have in it & the better it will taste. Always use organic extra virgin when eating it raw. For extra good olive oil, buy it imported from Spain or Italy. *Green banana flour is there for its resistant starches – if you don’t have any, leave it out or replace it with a tablespoon of pressure-cooked chickpeas, like from a can of Eden Beans. *If you don’t have blanched almond butter, leave it out or replace it with coconut butter, pecan butter, walnut butter, or another acceptable nut butter.

