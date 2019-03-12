We’ve realized something after doing this whole website thing for a few years now: you guys like simple. Like, really simple. To you give you an idea, our most popular recipe of all time is Blanched Almond Butter. IT’S AS EASY AS PUTTING BLANCHED ALMONDS IN A FOOD PROCESSOR WITH SOME COCONUT OIL. Does that really deserve 5,775 views?

But I digress, we’re here to give you guys want you want, and this recipe is simplicity at its finest. It requires 1 wok (or high-walled sauté pan), 6 ingredients, 3 steps, and 15 minutes to make. Serve this alongside some Thai jasmine rice and you have an easy, full-blown meal on your hands.

This stir-fry is:

Sweet, salty, spicy, and caramelized

Easy, quick, and one-pan

Vietnamese-inspired

Vegan

I bean green for a minute now

Stir-Fried Pineapple Green Beans with Savory Fish Sauce & Ginger Chili Oil (vegan) Sweet, salty, & spicy stir-fry that's crisp, fresh, and juicy. Serve alongside jasmine rice for an easy meal. Ingredients 12 oz green beans, ends trimmed

1 c pineapple chunks

2 1/2 tbsps vegan fish sauce*

2 tbsps toasted sesame oil

1/2 tbsp dried chilis in oil*

heavy pinch of salt Directions Heat a large wok (or high-walled sauté pan) over high heat. Once extremely hot, add in sesame oil, green beans, pineapple, and a heavy pinch of salt. Cook, tossing frequently, until pineapple is browned and green beans are snappy but cooked through; about 7 minutes. Add in fish sauce, chilis in oil, and cook until green beans & pineapple are lightly caramelized; about 2 more minutes. Serve immediately! Enjoy alongside Thai jasmine rice for an easy meal or with another Asian-inspired dish like Garlicky Fried Rice , Sweet & Tangy Orange Chicken , or Honey Glazed Jackfruit Wings . *We know it’s weird to recommend canned fruit over fresh fruit, because that’s sooo not trendy, but we prefer the tender and sweeter flavor of canned pineapple to stiff and acidic fresh pineapple. Plus, determining the ripeness and hacking apart fresh pineapple is a chore. Our advice: purchase diced pineapple in natural juices for the best results. *You can find vegan fish sauce for mad cheap in most Oriental markets. Just check the aisle where you’d find normal fish sauce! *We use chilis in oil that can be found at most Oriental markets also for real cheap. The main ingredients are soybean oil, dried chilis, ginger oil, and garlic oil. However, any chilis in oil will work.

