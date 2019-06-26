Bright Morning Toast with Oregano-Truffle Cream Cheese and Olive Oil Tossed Tomatoes (vegan)

This is 100% one of our easiest recipes ever. And no, that doesn’t make it any less delicious. This dish is reminiscent of breakfast in Barcelona, where perfectly toasted bread is topped with olive oil and whatever else that particular restaurant is feeling that day. It’s pure simplicity, but it packs a variety of flavors and textures into one small package. As this is toast after all, we don’t have much to say about this recipe. Plus, we’re currently in Tokyo, so we’re not tryna spend a bunch of time cooped up in a coffee shop, ya dig? Alright, a quick bulleted list, and then on to the recipe! This dish is:

Crisp, airy, creamy, and juicy

Zesty, aromatic, refreshing, and bright

A quick and easy breakfast!

Vegan

Bright Morning Toast with Oregano-Truffle Cream Cheese and Olive Oil Tossed Tomatoes Light and crusty French baguette slices with zesty vegan cream cheese and blanched, lightly seasoned tomatoes. Ingredients Cream Cheese 3-4 thick French baguette slices, cut on the bias

1/4 c vegan cream cheese

1/2 tsp finely chopped fresh oregano

1/2 tsp truffle oil

1/2 tsp water to loosen (optional)

1 medium tomato

drizzle of olive oil

medium pinch of salt Directions To blanch tomato, bring a medium pot of water to boil. Thinly slice a small “X” on its bottom side (just deep enough to pierce the skin) and place it in the water until the skin starts to peel back; about 25 seconds. Move to a bowl filled with ice water to sit for a few seconds, then transfer to a cutting board, peel off the skin, and dice into medium pieces. Toss with olive oil and salt and set aside. In a small bowl, combine cream cheese, oregano, truffle oil, and water (if needed) until smooth. Toast bread under broiler or toaster oven until lightly golden on both sides. Top with cream cheese and tomatoes and enjoy immediately!

