10-Ingredient Sweet & Peppery Oriental Noodles (vegan)

Happy New Year! We hope you guys woke up in a questionable place, next to someone you don’t know, or just with your friends or family. Whichever one suits your lifestyle really. Regardless of who or where you woke up with, we’re looking forward to stepping up our culinary game even more in 2019; ever since we departed from our lectin-free restrictions, we can taste the progress with every new recipe. Not to leave our lectin-free friends behind in the dust though, because we have a BIG surprise coming your way early this year! This will be a pleasant treat for our Plant Paradox-ers out there, as well as serve as a cap to our lectin-limited days. After this project comes out, we have no intentions on going back to lectin-free cooking, as we find excitement, challenge, creativity, and reward by allowing ourselves to use any vegan ingredient we need to create the best dish possible. After all, we’re trying to be the absolute best vegan recipe blog out there. We’re getting pretty close.

Anyways, enough about the New Year and how good we think we are, let’s talk noodz! I mean noodles of course… not the other thing.

This dish is a breeze to make, taking only 10 ingredients and 30 minutes to create a filling meal for two. Its flavors pull from Chinese & Thai cuisines, utilizing toasted sesame oil, garlic, soy sauce, Sriracha, and lime as the lead actors. In the supporting roles we have brown sugar, rice vinegar, and Chinese five spice as well as a few other players. In traditional Chinese & Thai style, every taste (except bitterness) is present here, including sour, umami, salty, sweetness, and heat. Each ingredient accentuates or balances out another one, thus creating an experience that’s sensational, well-rounded, and stimulating.

If you like what your eyes are tasting, then share this recipe with your friends on Instagram, Facebook, or Pinterest at @noeggsorham! For more flame-emoji-worthy photos, geeky food talk, and mouth-watering dishes, subscribe to our email list. Tag us in a photo when you create one of our recipes at home so we can share it!

Eat Noodz, Don’t Send Them

10-Ingredient Sweet & Peppery Oriental Noodles (vegan) Chewy wheat noodles in a sweet sesame garlic sauce spiced with black pepper, Chinese five spice, and Sriracha. Ingredients Noodles 6 oz flat & wide noodles*

6 large garlic cloves, roughy chopped

2 tbsp toasted sesame oil

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

1/2 tsp Sriracha

10 grinds of fresh black pepper (about 1/4 tsp)

Pinch of Chinese five spice

Lime wedges, for serving Pairs Well With Seared tofu

Sautéed broccolini or broccoli

Pickled ginger [/recipe-ingredinets] Directions Cook noodles in a large pot of boiling water according to package’s instructions. Ensure they’re still chewy & al-dente; if they’re overcooked, they’ll break apart later. Drain through a colander and rinse with cold water. Keep aside for now. Heat a large wok or high-walled sauté pan over medium-high heat. Once hot, add in sesame oil & garlic and cook until garlic begins to brown around the edges (about 3 minutes), stirring occasionally. Add in soy sauce, brown sugar, vinegar, red pepper flakes, Sriracha, black pepper, five spice, stir together, and simmer for two minutes. Rinse noodles with warm water to loosen them up, drain of excess water, then add to the wok with sauce. Cook, tossing frequently, until noodles are heated thoroughly; about 3 minutes. Serve while fresh with a squeeze of lime! Pairs well with seared tofu, sautéed broccolini, pickled ginger, or anything you feel like adding, really. But they impress tastebuds all on their own! Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days. Reheat in a wok or sauté pan over medium-high heat with a touch of sesame oil until heated through; about 4 minutes. *These are the exact noodles we used, but if you can’t find them, any wide & flat noodles will work, such as Pad See Ew noodles or wide wheat noodles. For the best selection, check the noodle aisle of your local Oriental market.

Advertisements